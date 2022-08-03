13 detained for operating fake call centre in Delhi, defrauding NRIs

On Wednesday, the South East District Police’s cyber unit arrested 13 persons in Delhi on accusations of operating a fake international call centre and cheating Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The accused allegedly used computers and other devices installed to contact with NRIs while posing as officials and asking for donations, according to the police.

‘Twenty mobile phones, 11 computer monitors, 11 CPUs, 11 keyboards, 10 headphones, one wi-fi router, one Mahindra Thar, and one i-20 car were recovered from their possession,’ the police said.

The police claimed that the accused were conversing with Indians who were living overseas when the place was raided. In response to the incident, a FIR was filed at PS Cyber Police Station in accordance with the relevant Indian Penal Code sections (IPC). Additional research is being done.

‘On sustained interrogation, accused persons disclosed that they used to communicate with Indians living abroad (NRIs) to dupe them by impersonating as police or government officials of that respective country,’ said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East).