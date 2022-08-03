5 ways that can help you control diabetes at home

High blood sugar levels are a symptom of a set of metabolic illnesses known as diabetes. This may occur when the body’s cells do not react to the insulin generated by the pancreas or when the pancreas produces insufficient amounts of insulin. When someone has type-1 diabetes, their body is unable to generate insulin. Although it may happen at any age, it often starts to manifest in childhood or adolescence. The second scenario is one in which the body cells do not react to the insulin that is produced. About 90% of occurrences of diabetes worldwide are of the type 2 kind, sometimes known as type 2 diabetes. In addition to these two kinds, there is a third variety called gestational diabetes, which only affects women when they are pregnant.

Five foods that can help you control diabetes at home

Bitter Gourd/Karela

Bitter gourd has a lot of insulin-polypeptide-P, which can help lower high sugar levels. To reap the most advantages, you can consume fresh karela juice.

Fenugreek

Two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds can be soaked in water overnight and then consumed the following morning, on an empty stomach. This will assist in lowering your blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon

Every day, take one teaspoon of warm water and half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon. You may also put it in your tea. Its bioactive component can aid in the prevention and treatment of diabetes.

Amla or Indian Gooseberry

One of the best sources of vitamin C is amla. Pancreatitis can be managed with the use of amla, which finally regulates blood sugar levels.

Vitamin C

Patients with chronic diabetes should regularly eat foods high in vitamin C, such as oranges, lemons, etc. The vitamin helps maintain healthy skin while also lowering blood sugar levels.