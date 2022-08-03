As a last-ditch effort, Archie Battersbee’s parents will knock on the door of the European Human Rights office.

At 11 AM UK time today, Archie Battersbee’s life support will be turned off. However, Archie’s parents are still evading capture by jumping from pillar to post to protect their son’s life support system. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee will both submit an urgent appeal to the European Convention on Human Rights as a last resort.

‘The European Court of Human Rights will receive a petition from our attorneys. An exact deadline of 9 am has been set for them. Again, there is zero time. In every single court case we’ve had, we’ve had just a few hours to assemble the entire case and prepare.’ Hollie said.

It will be a race against time and the authorities for Archie’s parents to get their plea heard, though, as the 11 AM deadline is quickly approaching. At precisely 9:00 AM, they must arrive at the European Convention on Human Rights to present their application.

Archie’s parents kept vigil by his bedside at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, East London, the night before the alleged disconnection of life support. They broadcast the music and TV shows that Archie enjoyed the most. Additionally, they talked to Archie nonstop, updating him on what was going on with the friends and family.

Archie’s mother Hollie revealed that Barts Health NHS Trust had even denied her family’s request of transferring Archie to a hospice to have a dignified death if the ventilator was to be removed.

‘I believe it is every parent’s right to be able to remove their child from a very noisy hospital for a calm, dignified death, as they call it; apparently, Archie’s dignity is the subject of all these court cases,’ the author said. Hollie said.

Archie Battersbee sustained severe brain damage on April 7, 2022, at his Southend, Essex, residence. He had a ligature over his head when he was discovered unconscious. It is thought that his involvement in an online asphyxiation challenge may have contributed to the ligature.

Archie should no longer receive life support because he is ‘brain-stem dead,’ according to an earlier decision by the High Court. The final decision was made by the court despite opposition from his parents and a last-minute intervention by the United Nations.