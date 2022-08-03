‘Complete chaos’ at Europe’s largest nuclear plant; UN nuclear chief

The UN nuclear chief, Rafael Grossi, has issued a warning to world leaders, claiming that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, ‘Europe’s largest nuclear power plant facility, is ‘completely out of control’. Every nuclear safety principle has been broken. What is at stake is extremely serious, grave, and dangerous,’ Grossi explained.

Grossi pleaded with Russia and Ukraine to allow nuclear experts to inspect the plant before anything disastrous occurs. The supply chain has been disrupted as a result of the war. Every day, a working nuclear power plant necessitates a thousand moving parts working in perfect harmony. According to Grossi, the war may prevent spare parts and other vital equipment from reaching the plant.

‘When you put all of this together, you get a list of things that should never happen in any nuclear facility. That is why I have insisted from the beginning that we be able to go there to perform this safety and security evaluation, to make repairs, and to assist, just as we did in Chernobyl,’ Grossi added.

It is worth noting that the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the ‘Chernobyl Catastrophe,’ occurred in Ukraine only 110 kilometres from Kyiv. If another nuclear disaster occurs, it could affect the entire planet, not just Europe. Concerned about the situation near the plant, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to Russia’s actions as ‘the height of irresponsibility’.

According to WION, Russian forces attacked the nuclear power plant in March of this year. Russian attacks set fire to the plant and a five-story training facility building. The plant generates 40-42 billion kWh, accounting for one-fifth (20%) of Ukraine’s average annual electricity production and nearly 47% of electricity generated by Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The plant is located in Ukraine’s steppe zone, on the bank of the Kakhovka water reservoir.

Russia currently controls the plant, but Ukrainian personnel continues to operate the nuclear activities. However, the proximity of two opposing forces and members has resulted in frequent clashes. And a situation like this at a nuclear power plant is not ideal.