Kannur teacher, who abused 5 LP schoolgirls, sentenced to 79-year rigorous imprisonment

Kannur: A teacher from Kannur in Kerala, was sentenced to 79 years rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday, and fined Rs 2.70 lakh, for sexually abusing five LP school students. PE Govindan Namboothiri, native of Chooral, Alapadamba, Peringome in the Kannur district was sentenced by the Thaliparamba POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court.

Govindan was accused of abusing the schoolgirls inside a classroom between June 2013 and January 2014. The headmistress and helpdesk in-charge of the school, who had been booked for failing to report the offence despite being made aware of it, were let off.

Govindan had been dismissed after the incidents came to light. The verdict was pronounced by Judge P Mujeeb Rahman of the POCSO Fast-track Court. Special Public Prosecutor Sherimol Jose had appeared for the complainants.