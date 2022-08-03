Maharashtra come together to celebrate Dahi Handi, putting politics aside

Putting politics aside, the Maharashtrians are eager to unite on August 19 for the festival of ‘Dahi Handi’ during Janmashtami. Uddhav Thackeray-affiliated mandals are free to compete in events planned by the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Individual Dahi Handi pathaks and Ganpati mandals members flooded social media sites with support messages for former CM Uddhav Thackeray soon after the Eknath Shinde-led faction’s rebellion last month. Mandals are now pleased with the Shinde-led government’s decision to remove all festival restrictions following the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘People are eager to resume the sport after two pandemic years, split in Sena ranks will not dampen Dahi Handi celebrations,’ according to Arun Patil, coach of the Mazgaon Tadwadi mandal and acting president of the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti.

The Dahi Handi event, according to Mandals, is a chance to raise money for the various charitable acts they carry out throughout the year. ‘We may have personal political leanings, but we do not let that interfere with the sport. There is no political stamp on the festival. Thane has the history of celebrating Dahi Handi in a grand style since the time of Dharmveer Anand Dighe. We have seen now CM of Maharashtra stand at the stage of Dahi handi and celebrate with us for years,’ Patil added.