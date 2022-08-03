More highly processed food consumption is linked to a faster rate of cognitive ageing, according to a study.

Consuming highly processed meals, including instant noodles and sweet drinks, may hasten cognitive ageing, according to recent studies. A new study revealed eating highly processed meals is connected to cognitive impairment on Monday (August 1) at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego. Peer evaluation of the study has not yet taken place.

Adults who consumed more processed foods had a 25% faster loss in cognitive function, according to the study. The skills required organising and carrying out a task.

These 25% of individuals were contrasted with those whose diets did not include a lot of processed food. Notably, the study examined the diets and cognitive abilities of more than 10,000 Brazilian adults in their middle and advanced years.

It is common knowledge that ready-to-eat goods like crackers, chips, deli meat, and other comparable items are highly processed. The most intensively processed foods, on the other hand, are frozen or prefabricated meals, such as frozen pizza and microwaveable entrees.

According to the study’s conclusions, participants who ate at least 20% of their daily calories from highly processed foods saw a quicker loss in cognitive function over a period of six to ten years. The foods that are highly processed are likely to have a lot of extra components including salt, sugar, fat, and artificial colouring or preservatives.

White bread, crackers, cookies, fried snacks, cream cheese, ice cream, candy, soda, hot dogs, and other processed meats are among the foods that are connected to the study.

According to Claudia Suemoto, one of the study’s authors, ‘Ultra-processed food is not beneficial for your brain, regardless of the quantity of calories or healthy food that you try to eat.’ Suemoto teaches geriatrics as an adjunct professor at the University of Sao Paulo Medical School.