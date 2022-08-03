Pakistan may have provided information about Zawahiri to the US in order to obtain funding: Report

Questions have been made concerning Pakistan’s role in providing the United States with intelligence about the terrorist’s whereabouts since after the United States killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.

The commander of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, requested assistance from the US last week in order to secure an early loan from the IMF. Additionally, he spoke on the phone with Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State, regarding his attempts to save Pakistan’s economy, sources claim.

According to ANI, the US believes that by providing shelter to the Al-Qaeda leader, the Taliban has broken the terms of the agreement the two parties made.

Experts, according to a story in the Times of Israel, think that the White House may have applied pressure and looked for a trade-off with the nation, with the US aiding Pakistan through its financial crisis in exchange for Pakistan releasing the information on the Al-Qaeda chief.

According to Michael Rubin, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), it is unknown where the drone that shot the two missiles into the terrorist residence came from. He added that if Pakistani drones had been used in the killing, it would have been far more obvious that Bajwa was responsible.

Michael asserted that it is imperative that Pakistan comply with all FATF counterterrorism recommendations and swiftly turn over all of Al Qaeda’s assets. He further stated that it is time that the Biden administration should use caution while allowing the South Asian country to profit from its continued support for terrorism.

Pakistan has been listed on the global watchdog’s ‘grey list’ of nations with lax anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regulations since June 2018.

Due to being included to the ‘grey list,’ Pakistan’s imports, exports, remittances, and limited access to foreign financing have all suffered. The nation was included on the list as a result of its failure to put international norms into practise and its lackadaisical approach to tracking down and bringing to justice top terrorist organisation figures.