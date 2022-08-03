Spain announces restrictions on heating and air conditioning in order to save energy.

Many nations around the world are attempting to reduce their energy use, but Spain has developed a specific strategy. The Spanish government has agreed to put into effect a new set of energy-saving regulations that prohibits air conditioning and heating in public spaces from being set over 27°C and 19°C, respectively.

According to The Guardian, the rule, which goes into effect in a week, affects public buildings, malls, theatres, movie theatres, train stations, and airports. The new order mandates that the institutions additionally post signs outlining the new efforts and their effects.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in European Union countries looking to decrease their dependence on Russian oil exports and this decision can play a huge role. Spain has already agreed to reduce 7-8 per cent of gas use and that is a reason behind these measures.

The decree, which was obtained by AFP, stated that ‘this lays out a number of steps to save energy and use it more efficiently, which are urgent and vital when it comes to decreasing energy consumption generally and reducing our dependency on energy outside the Spanish economy.’

The current restrictions are in effect until November 2023, but the Spanish government wants to make this a regular occurrence. However, this has drawn criticism from the opposition parties.

Officials has also stated that in order to reduce the energy used in buildings and transportation, governments and large corporations should encourage employees to work from home.

Isabel Daz Ayuso, a prominent member of the right, declared that Madrid ‘won’t switch off.’

‘That generates insecurity and scares off tourism and consumption. It brings darkness, poverty and sadness, even as the government covers up the question of what savings it will apply to itself.’