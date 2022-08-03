Taiwan starts ‘preparing for war’ with China: Reports

Taiwan allegedly placed its military on high alert and cancelled the leave of certain officials and troops as it prepares for war with China in response to US senator Nancy Pelosi’s rumoured visit.

After receiving a high-level briefing, the military reportedly mobilised the air defence troops to immediately prepare for war.

This occurs during Nancy Pelosi’s trip to four Asian nations, which started on Monday. Pelosi will arrive on Tuesday night, according to Taiwanese local media, making history as the highest-ranking elected US politician to visit in more than 25 years.

The reported visit by a US official would infuriate China, which sees Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly threatened severe repercussions if the news is true.

‘Those who play with fire will perish by it. We would like to once again admonish the US that we are fully prepared for any eventuality and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will never sit idly by’, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

China interprets public US contacts with Taiwan as an encouragement to formalise the island’s long-standing de facto independence, a move US leaders claim they oppose. Beijing had been reassured by the US administration that there was no need to come to blows and that if such a visit took place, it would not signify a change in US policy toward Taiwan.

After the Communists won a civil war on the mainland, Taiwan and China split in 1949. Both sides claim to be one nation, but they dispute which government should hold the position of national leadership. Even though they don’t have any formal ties, they do engage in commerce and investment worth billions of dollars.