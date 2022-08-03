The final season of the Netflix horror drama ‘Stranger Things’ is currently being written in full swing.

Fans of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ might take heart from the announcement that scripting for the fifth season has begun. The writers of the famous retro-sci-fi series on Tuesday posted a picture to Twitter with the message ‘Day 1’ in an apparent reference to the show’s ongoing development. Before the start of Season 4, the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, said that Season 5 will be the conclusion of their journey.

The Duffer Brothers commented, ‘There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.’

According to a July report by Deadline, the Duffer brothers established their own production company, Upside Down Pictures, and negotiated a deal with Netflix for a number of projects, including a live-action ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff series based on a concept created by the brothers and produced by Upside Down and 21 Laps.

There is also a theatrical play that will be remade by Netflix, director Stephen Daldry, and a stage producer from the UK named Sonia Friedman. It takes place in the mythology and world of ‘Stranger Things.’ The play’s creator is Kate Trefry.

In season four of ‘Stranger Things,’ the Hawkins heroes battled Vecna/001, a formidable foe who was opposed to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). The season’s conclusion indicated a carryover into season five. Speaking to Deadline, creators Matt and Ross Duffer ahead of season 2’s Volume 2 revealed that they want Season 5 to ‘stick the landing’ and they have everything already planned. Fans can expect season 5 to arrive in 2024.

Characters will already be in motion and have goals and drives, according to Matt Duffer, who believes that this will carve out at least a few hours and make this season feel very different.

‘I’m sure the conclusion will be much lengthier; it’ll be like ‘Return of the King’ with, like, eight endings,’ the author said.

In the meantime, Season 4 volume 2 has received 1.352 billion hours of viewing on Netflix, making it a smash success in just 28 days. After Korea’s ‘Squid Game,’ which has 1.65B hours, the number is the biggest ever for an English-language show on the platform, according to Deadline.