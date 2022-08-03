With a beautiful rendition of ‘Kesariya’, Priya P Varrier win hearts again| Watch

Actor-singer Priya P Varrier has once again won heart of netizens, this time not with her beauty, but with a mesmerizing rendition of super hit song ‘Kesariya’. She recently posted a video on her Instagram, in which she sings the track Kesariya from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Priya has became an overnight sensation after she featured in the Manikya Malaraya Poovi video from the film Oru Adaar Love. A wink scene in the teaser went viral and boosted her career. Notably, Priya tried out her singing potential outside the personal space of Instagram when she sang a duet with Naresh Iyer, two years back, for the Malayalam movie, ‘Finals’.

Coming to the song, ‘Kesariya’ has been sung by Arijit Singh. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have been sung by Sid Sriram. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam has composed the track. Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first project together, is slated to release in September and it includes a stellar cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film. They got married in April this year. The star couple are expecting their first child.