According to a recent WHO data, COVID-19 new cases decreased by 9% globally while mortality remained stable.

According to the World Health Organization’s most recent weekly assessment of the pandemic, which was announced on Wednesday (August 3), the number of new coronavirus cases worldwide decreased by 9% last week while the number of fatalities remained stable.

According to the study, almost 14,000 fatalities and 6.5 million viral cases were reported in the preceding week. The most new coronavirus cases were reported from the US, South Korea, and Germany. The majority of deaths were recorded from the United States. The WHO recently expressed concern that countries’ recent reductions in Covid testing and other alert systems have seriously hampered its efforts in monitoring COVID-19.

According to the health organisation, the number of cases reduced by 35% in Europe but grew by roughly 20% and 5%, respectively, in the Western Pacific and Asia.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics said last week that the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped to about 1 in 20 individuals, indicating that the country’s Covid wave has peaked. In the upcoming weeks, COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations are expected to continue to decline, according to medical specialists. However, experts say that since the medical system is still under pressure, COVID-19 prevention should continue.

Chinese police this week cordoned off a section of Wuhan after discovering four cases. Despite the country’s social and economic upheaval, the authorities predicted that their ‘Zero-Covid Policy’ would last for many years.

WHO claims that two Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, were in charge of the most recent Covid waves. It asserted that 64–70% of the sequences shared with the largest viral public database in the world belonged to BA.5.