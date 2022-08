Dubai Duty Free Draw: Malayali wins $1 million

Dubai: Koshy Varghese, a 48-year-old Keralite living in Dubai has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. The draw was held in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport. Koshy Varghese won the fortune with his ticket number 0844, which he purchased when he flew in from Cochin to Dubai a few weeks ago.

Koshy Varghese is the 195th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles. Salah Al Ali, a Dutch national based in Dubai won a BMW X6 M50i (Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect) with ticket number 0318 in Finest Surprise Series 1811, which he purchased on July 4. Youssef El Abbas, a Canadian national living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Diamond White), with ticket number 0811 in Finest Surprise Series 1812, which he purchased on July 16. Arjun Singh, an Indian national living in Dubai as he won his second motorbike – a BMW R nine T Pure (Granite Grey) in two weeks in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion Series 507 with his ticket no. 0959.