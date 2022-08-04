Mahagathbandhan to stage march against state government in Bihar on August 7

The pratirodh (resistance) march organised by the Mahagathbandhan against the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday has sparked new politics in Bihar. On August 7, the Mahagathbandhan leaders will take to the streets in favor of ten different demands, including those related to farmer distress brought on by the state’s low rainfall in some areas and flood-like circumstances in others.

The protest march will be an important opportunity for the Mahagathbandhan to show off their unity, especially between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, who have fought against one another in the last three assembly by-elections.

The pratirodh march, which will take place in all of the district offices in the state, will include members from the RJD, Congress, and Left. ‘Every political party has its own ideology but all the parties of mahagathbandhan are united. The protest march will be taken out against the wrong policy of the Bihar government’ according to RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

The mahagathbandhan has urged the state government to declare the state drought-hit and to offer farmers free power every day of the year for agriculture use. The RJD-alliance has also urged the government to rein down rising prices for petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders as well as to curb inflation.