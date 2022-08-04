Muharram holiday rescheduled to be on August 9

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared a holiday on August 9 in connection with the Muharram festival. The government rescheduled the holiday as requested by the Muslim associations. Apart from educational institutions, government institutions and private and public sector banks will remain shut on August 9, Tuesday.

As per the calendar, the holiday for Muharram falls on August 8. With the government order on the revised date, August 8, Monday will be a working day. Muharram is the first month of Hijri calendar. The 9th and 10th days of Muharram are called Tazu’ah and Ashura, and fasting on these days is believed to be very pious.