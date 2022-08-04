One of today’s most bizarre discoveries: brushing your teeth less can actually make them whiter.

People initially notice your smile when they first meet you. People want their teeth to be strong, white, and healthy when they grin with wide mouths and wrinkled eyes.

If your teeth aren’t white, teeth whitening can make them white. Although toothpaste can damage enamel, causing cavities and discolouration, it simply removes superficial stains. But do not fret.

Researchers have discovered a new hydrogel therapy that breaks down biofilms that cause cavities and whitens teeth without harming them. According to ANI, the study’s findings were published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

You may avoid getting cavities by using a toothbrush and flossing each day. To whiten teeth, these methods don’t, however, perform very well.

Customers typically employ over-the-counter or professional whitening methods that incorporate blue light and hydrogen peroxide-containing gels for better whitening. Stains are removed via a chemical reaction brought on by this mixture. This combination eliminates the majority of the discoloration. But reactive oxygen molecules are also created, and they can harm enamel.

Xiaolei Wang and Lan Liao, along with other colleagues, modified titanium oxide nanoparticles for a less harmful tooth whitening procedure. However, it still calls for intense blue light, which is bad for your skin and eyes. The group aimed to create a substance that was triggered by the green light in order to create a safer alternative solution that would whiten teeth while also preventing cavities.

The thick solution was combined by the researchers with copper oxide, nanoparticles, sodium alginate, and nanoparticles of bismuth oxychloride. The mixture was put to the samples’ teeth’s surface, calcium chloride was sprayed on it to make a strong solution, and then a robust hydrogel was produced. Then, in a laboratory, this was tested on teeth that had been stained by soy sauce, coffee, tea, blueberry juice, and other things.

Following the procedure and application of the green light, the teeth’s natural enamel gradually got whiter. 94% of the microorganisms in the biofilms were eliminated during the test. This was subsequently tested on rats as well, and the results for avoiding cavities were encouraging.

Hence, as per the researchers, their risk-free, brush-free method safely whitens the teeth and also prevents cavities.