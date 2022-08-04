Panneerselvam’s lawyer requests for new judge in case against AIADMK general council meeting

OPS’ lawyer requested that a new judge be appointed in his lawsuit against the AIADMK general council meeting. OPS was severely criticised by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, who heard the case today. The matter is planned for a follow-up hearing on Friday at 2.15 pm.

The lawyer for O Panneerselvam (OPS) has petitioned the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to deny listing his case for hearing before Justice Krishnan Ramasamy in his lawsuit against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting.

The decision to allow the GC meeting to take place on July 11 was made by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy. In addition, Justice Ramasamy harshly criticised the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, at the GC meeting case hearing on Thursday, August 4.

According to Justice Ramasamy, asking the Chief Justice to move the case to a different bench is a very cheap practise that denigrates the judiciary system and its authority.