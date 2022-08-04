Sony launches LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earphones in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese multinational conglomerate, Sony launched its new true wireless earphones named ‘Sony LinkBuds WF-L900’ in India. The new earbuds are priced at Rs. 19,990. It will go on sale on August 13 across Sony’s online and offline retail channels, including Sony’s ShopAtSC online portal, Sony stores, e-commerce portals and major electronics stores. Customers can pre-book the device at a discounted price of Rs 14,990 from August 4 to August 12.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 1 kilogram gold

The new earphones have a unique ring design and has a weight of 4.1 gram each. It work with the Sony Headphones Connect app for customisation and settings. The charging case has USB Type-C connectivity. The earphones features adaptive volume control, Google Fast Pair, and native voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Alexa.