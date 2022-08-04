Vistara launches new flight service to this Gulf country

Mumbai: Private sector air carrier, Vistara launched a new flight service to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate a passenger flight service on the Mumbai-Jeddah route. Vistara is a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airline.

Also Read: This public sector Indian company becomes top-ranked firm on Fortune Global 500 list

The flight from Mumbai to Jeddah will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 1806 hrs IST. The flight from Jeddah to Mumbai will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2150 hrs IST. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320neo aircraft for the service.