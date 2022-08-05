Akasa Air announces new flight service

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Akasa Air has announced a new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route. The flights between Chennai and Mumbai would commence from September 15.

Also Read: Dubai Global Village announces opening date of this season

The airline will also operate a flight on the Ahmedabad –Bengaluru route from August 23. The operation of the new airline will be inaugurated on August 7. Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on August 7 the inaugural day. It will then operate flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 12, Bengaluru-Mumbai from August 19 and Bengaluru-Ahmedabad from August 23.