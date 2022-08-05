DH NEWSTamil NaduDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Akasa Air announces new flight service

Aug 5, 2022, 08:26 pm IST

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Akasa Air has announced a new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route. The flights between Chennai and Mumbai would commence from September 15.

The airline will also operate a flight on the  Ahmedabad –Bengaluru route  from August 23. The operation of the new airline will be inaugurated on August 7. Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on August 7 the inaugural day. It will then operate flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 12,  Bengaluru-Mumbai from August 19  and Bengaluru-Ahmedabad from August 23.

