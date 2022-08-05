Boult Audio launches new truly wireless stereo earbuds in India: Details

Mumbai: India based high-end consumer electronics company, Boult Audio launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds named ‘Omega’ in the Indian markets. The new earbuds are available for purchase on the Boult Audio website, Amazon and retail stores at a price of Rs. 2,499 in Black, White, Z20 Black and Z20 Green colours.

The new TWS earbuds come with ANC which can cancel sound up to 30dB. The earbuds come with a gaming mode which features 45ms ultra low latency as well as equaliser presets including Boom X Bass Boost mode, HiFi mode, and Rock mode.

Also Read: ISRO to launch its smallest rocket to unfurl Tricolour in Space

It offers a playback time of up to 32 hours with ANC enabled and a playback time of up to 8 hours on a single charge. It gives a playback time of up to 100 mins with just 10 mins of charge.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port for charging. They feature touch controls,and support both Google Assistant and Siri. The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS.