Dolly Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for her contribution to the study of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dolly Parton, a seasoned performer, received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for her financial support of the Covid-19 vaccine’s research and development. Since December 10, 2001, the award, which is granted to one or more people who have dedicated a portion of their riches to charity or the public good, has been given by the Carnegie family of organisations.

The inaugural honoree was the late American entrepreneur and inventor Walter Annenberg.

The medal is typically awarded every two years, but the 2021 event was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Entrepreneur Lyda Hill, businessman Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman are also honoured.

Dolly Parton was the fourth of her parents Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Srtwelve’s children when she was born on January 19, 1946, in Tennessee, in the United States. She started out as a young performer on neighbourhood radio and television stations. With the release of ‘Dumb Blonde,’ her debut country single, she first gained popularity.

The accomplishments of Parton are almost endless. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and eleven Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. She was admitted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

Recently, BMI Foundation renamed their annual Nashville Songwriting Scholarship to The Dolly Parton Songwriters Award. ‘I know how personal and important songwriting is to those that have the talent, and to all the others that enjoy those that have it. I’m proud to be part of a program that will help support songwriting in any way possible,’ Parton said as per Musicrow.com.