Drug ring busted in Udhampur seized worth Rs 1.91 crore

A narcotics module was raided in Udhampur just before Independence Day, and a sizable amount of cash was collected, marking a significant success for the Jammu and Kashmir Police. From a drug dealer, the J&K Police recovered Rs. 1.91 million. In addition, 250 grammes of heroin were found.

On Thursday night at about 10.30 p.m., a patrolling group from the Udhampur police station saw two people acting suspiciously close to the Gole Mela gas station.

Both of them made an effort to leave the area after spotting the police. However, while he was running toward the main road, one of them was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. The injured person was taken to the nearby hospital right away but was declared dead when they got there.

Drug smuggler Mukhtiar Ahmed, of Prada Tangdhar in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, has been identified as the deceased. However, police managed to arrest his other accomplice, Jagtar Singh of Pakhopur village in the Taran Taran region of Punjab. 250 grammes of heroin and a significant amount of cash were found when his car was thoroughly searched.

Both people were involved in the drug trade, according to an initial inquiry. A thorough inquiry of the case is, nevertheless, ongoing.