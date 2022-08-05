IRCTC announces tour package to Andaman Islands and Thailand: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to the Andaman Islands. to The 6-day and 5-night tour covers Kalighat Temple and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Corbyn Cove Beach, Light, and Sound Show at Historic Cellular Jail, Samudrika (Naval Marine) Museum and Sagarika Emporium, Radhanagar Beach, and Kalapathar Beach and Baratang in Havelock.

The tour will begin from Lucknow on September 23 and end on September 28. The passengers will travel from Lucknow to Kolkata via railways. From Kolkata, passengers will board a flight to the Andaman islands. The package includes breakfast and dinner and lodging.

The tour from Lucknow to Andaman will cost Rs 65,900 per person. The cost will be Rs 53,785 per person in twin sharing basis and Rs 53,295 per person for three people together. The package price per child is Rs 49,335 (inclusive of beds) and Rs 46,620 (without beds).

IRCTC also offers an international tour from Lucknow to Thailand. The journey will start from September 12 to September 17. Booking for this package is first come first serve.

Passengers can book their tickets online through the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done from the IRCTC office located at Paryatan Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.