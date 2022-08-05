NIA arrests Salim Fruit, a close aide of Chota Shakeel, D Company

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a person named Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi, alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chhota Shakeel, the officials said on Thursday.

The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. A case was registered on February 3 pertaining to ‘terrorist and criminal activities’ like smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda’ by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, the NIA said. Two persons were earlier arrested in the case on May 12, it added.

‘Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company’, said NIA, adding that further probe into the matter is underway.