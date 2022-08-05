Over 4.5 crore national flags to be unfurled in Uttar Pradesh from August 13 to 15 for Har Ghar Tiranga drive

From August 13 to August 15, 4.5 crore national flags will be flown in Uttar Pradesh as part of the country’s Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. Self-help groups, NGOs, MSMEs, village industries, as well as private sewing workshops, have been recruited to prepare the flags. A target of creating 1,50,16,077 tricolours has been set for the state’s 76,547 self-help groups, 31,82,134 flags for the state’s 10,224 NGOs, and 81,66,735 tricolours for its 10,112 private sewing facilities.

The self-help organisations of Barabanki, Shri Gandhi Bhawan, and the NGOs of the Meerut district will work together to produce a record number of flags. Throughout addition to this, this job has also been given to various private sewing centres in the state. A total goal of 2.64 crore flags must be produced by roughly 97 000 local manufacturing facilities in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, the state’s MSME department is preparing two crore flags. Additionally, a tender is being floated for this via the GeM portal. Development of ration shops, gramme panchayat buildings, public service centres, tehsil/block headquarters, primary schools, Anganwadi centres, petrol pumps/LPG centres, districts/ Municipal Corporation/ Municipality, Urban Local Body will be used to make the flag easily accessible to all the people on behalf of the government.