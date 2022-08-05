Over 50 cows died in shelter in Amroha, CM Adityanath ordered probe

At a cow shelter in the Hasanpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, more than 50 cattle have died mysteriously. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation into the deaths that took place on Thursday and told the Minister of Animal Husbandry to go to Amroha as a result.

According to Amroha’s District Magistrate BK Tripathi, the cows became ill in the evening after eating fodder. Veterinarians and animal husbandry department officials came quickly to treat the cattle.

The death of more than 50 cows at the shelter was later confirmed to PTI by Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh. The DM claims that the management of the cow shelter bought fodder from a man named Tahir. The DM stated, ‘An FIR has been filed against Tahir, and efforts are being made to arrest him.’

‘The village development officer, who is in charge of the cow shelter, has been suspended,’ he added. ‘Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the animal husbandry minister to reach the spot after taking cognisance of death of cows in Amroha,’ the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on its Twitter account.