Raksha Bandhan 2022: State government announces 250 buses on this route

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh state government announced 205 buses in the Meerut-Ghaziabad region during August 11 to 14. The buses were announced due to Raksha Bandhan festival. State run Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation will operate the buses.

The buses will run from Kaushambi depot. It will benefit passengers travelling to Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Delhi. Additional buses have been deployed from Kaushambi to Lucknow, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Haldwani, Badaun, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Aligarh from August 11-14. All these additional buses will be operational on all routes for 4 days straight. The frequency of these bus services may increase depending upon the demand.

UPSTC had cancelled the leaves of drivers and employees to make this initiative successful. Incentives will be provided to the employees who participate in this 4-day initiative.