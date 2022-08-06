1984 anti-Sikh riots; Special Investigation Team arrests two more accused

Two more accused in the 1984 Sikh riots have been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Both of the arrested accused had cases filed against them at the Armapur police station. In the case, they were sought after. Brijesh Dubey and Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal were named as the accused.

After conducting a medical check, the accused were both jailed. Both accused are Panki Awas Vikas residents. With the most recent arrest, SIT has now arrested 30 people in connection with anti-Sikh riots.

According to SIT DIG Balendra Bhushan, ‘so far, 30 accused have been arrested and the remaining accused will be arrested soon and legal action will be taken.’