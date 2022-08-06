2018 dalit triple murder case; 27 get life sentence in TN

27 people were given life terms on Friday by the Special Court for Exclusive Trial under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Act) in relation to the 2018 murder of three Dalits in the village of Kachanatham in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district.

On August 1, the special court found all 27 offenders convicted, and on Friday, the harshness of the punishments was announced. Judge G. Muthukumaran has therefore given all of the accused a life sentence.

On the evening of May 28, 2018, three men from the scheduled caste community—Arumugam (65), Shanmuganathan (31) and Chandrasekar (34)—from the Kachanantham village close to Tiruppachetty in the Sivagangai district were brutally killed.

In a dispute about paying respects during a temple festival, they were hacked to death by members of a dominant community. Five more Dalits were injured in the attack. One and a half years after the event, Thanasekaran (32) died among the injured.