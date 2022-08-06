4 killed, several injured in LPG cylinder explosion on boat

Patna: 4 people lost their lives and several others were injured as an LPG cylinder exploded on a motor boat. The accident took place in Maner area in Sone River in Patna on Saturday.

The incident took place when the LPG cylinder leaked while the occupants of the boat were cooking food. There were more than twenty people on the boat when the incident happened. The victims were yet not identified. The boat was brought to the bank. Injured were admitted in a government hospital.