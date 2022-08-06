After JDU seeks reply on corruption allegations, RCP Singh resigns from party

Following a notice from the Janata Dal (United) on allegations of corruption, former Union minister RCP Singh left the party. RCP Singh was sent a showcause notice by Janata Dal (United) on Saturday about ‘discrepancies in immovable properties,’ and he was urged to reply as soon as possible.

The showcase notice stated, ‘a complaint has been received with evidence from two associates of Nalanda District Janata Dal (U), in which it was mentioned that discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name (RCP Singh) and that of his family were noticed.’

In the letter, Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, was praised for adopting a ‘zero tolerance policy for corruption.’ ‘As directed, the party expects you to immediately submit a reply about your clear opinion point by point on the points of complaint,’ the letter concluded.