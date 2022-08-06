Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated in the Kerala market. All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association has surged the gold price to Rs 37,800, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4725, higher Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price slipped down by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves surge to highest in three weeks

On the commodity market, spot gold price rose by Rs 160 per 10 gram.24-carat gold trading at Rs 51,980. Silver price gained by Rs 500 per kilogram. Silver is priced at Rs 58,200 per kg. 10 gram of 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 47,650, up by Rs 150.