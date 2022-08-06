Dhanbad judge’s murder; Life imprisonment granted for 2 men

On Saturday, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court handed down life terms to accused persons in the murder of the Dhanbad judge.

Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma were charged with the murder of Dhanbad Additional Sessions court judge Uttam Anand under sections 302 (Punishment for Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence, or Giving False Information to a Screen Offender), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were also subject to a 25,000 rupee fine by the special CBI court presided over by Judge Rajnikanth Pathak. When Judge Uttam Anand went for a morning walk, Lakhan Verma’s car struck him.

The judge was taken to the hospital immediately, but he later succumbed to his injuries. The special CBI court has now sentenced both of the accused to life in jail, one year after the first trial.

Before the High Court took notice of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jharkhand Police conducted an initial investigation. Later, the CBI took up the case and they found Lakhan and Rahul Verma were involved in the crime.