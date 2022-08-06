Kerala Govt makes masks, sanitisers compulsory for six more months

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has made the wearing of masks in public places and the use of sanitisers mandatory for another six months. The Health Department, said in its latest notification, that the wearing of masks in public places, gatherings, workplaces, and during transport is compulsory in the State.

Besides, institutions, shops, and theatres should provide sanitisers to the customers. The organizers of public functions, too, should make sanitisers readily available for use.