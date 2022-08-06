Water level hits 2382.52 ft in Idukki dam; Red alert issued, Shutters likely to be raised soon

Idukki: A red alert has been sounded for the Idukki dam as the water level in the reservoir touched 2382.52 feet on Saturday at 7.30 am. The water level has been rising continuously for the past 10 days due to the incessant rainfall in the catchment area.

The sounding of a red alert is among the final steps taken ahead of raising the dam’s shutters to release excess water. The Kerala State Electricity Board, which operates the dam, is making preparations for the same. Authorities inform that the water level will continue to rise as inflow to the dam remains strong with shutters of Mullaperiyar dam now open.

Currently, the reservoir holds 82.89% of its total capacity. An orange alert was issued for the dam on Friday when the water level touched 2381.52 feet here. An increase of one foot was recorded in the water level within a night in the Idukki reservoir. The emergency planning manager announced a red alert to facilitate the release of additional inflow through the spillways of the dam.

Ten shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam were raised on Friday to release excess water after incessant rain in the region. Though the rain has abated at most places on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) inform that more rain is on the way. According to the national weather agency, Kerala is likely to see widespread rain and isolated heavy rain till August 9. In view of all this, district authorities have urged those staying on the banks of the Periyar River to be cautious. Relief camps have been set up at various places.