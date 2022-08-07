Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen wins gold medal for India

London: Indian women boxer, Nikhat Zareen bagged a gold medal for the country at the Commonwealth Games. Nikhat Zareen won gold medal in the women’s light flyweight (50kg) event. Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland by ‘5-0’ in the finals.

This is India’s fourth gold of the day and the 17th overall in Birmingham. With this, India climbed to fourth spot in the medal tally.

Earlier, Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal won the gold medals for the country in boxing. Nitu Ghanghas defeated Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the women’s minimumweight category ( 45-48 kg) by ‘5-0’. This is a first major senior medal for Nitu. She had won 2 Youth World Championships gold medals earlier.