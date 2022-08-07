Foreign Portfolio Investors buy Indian shares worth Rs 14,000 crore in August

Mumbai: The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets. FPIs invested more than Rs 14,175 crore in the first week of August. This is the highest investment by FPIs. In July, FPIs invested around Rs 5000 crore in the Indian markets.

FPIs have turned buyers in sectors like capital goods, FMCG, construction and power. FPIs also invested a net amount of Rs 230 crore in the debt market during first week of August.

FPIs had turned buyers in July after nine straight months. FPIs started withdrawing investment from the Indian markets in last October. Between October 2021 and June 2022, they sold a massive Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets.