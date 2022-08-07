Indian Railways diverts train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: West Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to divert a train connecting Kolkata and Madar. The train is diverted due to maintenance work.

The Jabalpur Division of the national transporter is carrying out doubling work on the Katni-Singrauli rail section and a non-interlocking block is being taken between Madwasgram and Niwas Road stations. As a result, the movement of several trains will be affected.

Train number 19607 Kolkata – Madar Express (Journey Commencing on August 11) will be diverted via Garhwa Road – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Prayagraj Chheoki – Satna – Katni Murwara instead of Garhwa Road – Singrauli – Katni Murwara.