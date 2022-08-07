Military equipment worth Rs. 76,000 crore will be purchased by the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard.

The defence ministry approved the purchase of military platforms and equipment from domestic manufacturers on Monday, which is a big development.

According to the ministry, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave its approval to the acquisition proposals.

According to the statement, the DAC gave the Indian Navy permission to purchase next-generation corvettes (NGCs) for an estimated price of about Rs 36,000 crore.

These NGCs will be adaptable platforms for a range of missions, including coastal defence, escort missions, deterrent, and Surface Action Group (SAG) operations.

According to a statement from the ministry, the NGCs would be built based on a new internal design of the Indian Navy employing the most recent shipbuilding technologies.

The DAC also accepted a plan for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce Su-30 MKI aero-engines and Dornier aircraft with an emphasis on promoting indigenization.

The DAC has granted new authorisation to the Indian Army for the purchase of rough terrain forklift trucks (RTFLTs), bridge laying tanks (BLTs), wheeled armoured fighting vehicles (Wh AFVs), and weapon locating radars (WLRs) from domestic suppliers, with a focus on homegrown design and development.

According to the ministry, the DAC has authorised the ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project under the ‘Buy’ (Indian) category, which is in line with the government’s objective for the digital transformation of the military.

‘Under this project, a pan-India secure network for digitising of various surface and aviation operations, logistics, finance and HR processes in Coast Guard will be established,’ it added.