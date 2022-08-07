Post Offices selling national flags at nominal rates as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’!

As part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage citizens to hoist the tricolour from August 13 to 15, a total of 9,087 post offices across West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are selling the National flag for a nominal price.

An India Post official told PTI that around 90,000 national flags have been sold from post offices in the West Bengal circle since August 1. The national flag has been made available across the extensive network of post office counters for easy availability and prompt doorstep delivery for online orders, according to a statement issued by the Department of Posts, West Bengal circle, on Sunday. Each national flag costs Rs 25.00.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage citizens to hoist the National flag at their residences from August 13-15 and to instil a deep sense of patriotism in the hearts of the people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, according to a statement. Orders can be placed online at www.epostoffice.gov.in in addition to at designated post office counters.