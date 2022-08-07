Shocking video reveals couple dousing their baby with ‘vodka’!

Parenting is a responsible task, and raising a child necessitates a great deal of discipline and dedication. These were the characteristics that were lacking in a UK couple whose video got them into trouble. According to The New York Post, the video showed the couple pouring vodka into a cap and starting to feed it to their baby. A man and a woman have been arrested after a mother from Dartford, Kent, was filmed giving her child vodka in the distressing 14-second video, which has gone viral.

According to the Mirror, the woman is seen pouring vodka into the bottle cap before tilting the baby’s head back. She then poured the vodka into the baby’s mouth while a shirtless man, thought to be the father, can be seen in the background of the video. The man appeared to be unaware of what was going on.

Authorities confirmed that police were called to an address in Dover, UK, shortly after the video was circulated on social media. The video, which has since been removed, also raised concerns about the child’s well-being. A police spokesperson told the Mirror, ‘Upon arriving, officers were made aware of concerns for a child at an address in the area’. The police also stated that the actions were taken to protect those involved, and a man and a woman were arrested later that day on suspicion of child cruelty. However, the couple has since been released on bail, and an investigation is underway.

The local authorities are aware of the video, according to the Mirror, and Kent County Council confirmed that the incident has been referred to social services. According to a spokesperson for the British publication, social services are aware of irresponsible behavior and have taken appropriate action. According to a Facebook user who was sharing the video, the social media platform was repeatedly removing it.