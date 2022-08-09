2 hawkers arrested after minor raped close to New Delhi railway station.

According to the police, two hawkers in New Delhi were arrested after being accused of raping a 17-year-old woman close to the Tilak Bridge. The two accused took the girl to a distant area under the pretext of boarding her on a train.

In the early hours of Monday, the event allegedly occurred close to some bushes along some rail tracks near Tilak Bridge. The Gujarati girl arrived at the station with Deepak, a friend who later left her.

‘A case has been registered under section 376D (Gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and both the accused have been arrested,’ According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh.

When the girl asked the accused to lend her their cell phone so she could call her home, the incident took place. The hawkers took the girl to some bushes after she asked them to help her in catching a train. and they said that the train would be available from another station.