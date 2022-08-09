295 turtles being smuggled to make aphrodisiacs recovered in UP

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday found 295 fresh water turtles that were being imported for use in aphrodisiacs.

The recovery was carried out on Sunday in the Banthara region of this district in collaboration with the WCCB (Wildlife Crime Control Bureau) and the forest department. An individual who is supposedly a member of a group engaged in the smuggling of endangered animals was also detained by the STF. Wasim was arrested by the STF for smuggling protected animals and as per the pertinent provisions of the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act.

The STF reported that the turtles were taken from rivers and marshes in the district’s Terai region. They were also smuggled to the south-east Asian nations via Bangladesh and Myanmar. The turtles were taken care of and sent to the forest department’s rescue facility.