Bhagwant Mann says, Electricity Amendment Bill direct attack on federal structure

The arbitrary introduction of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Parliament by the central government—without even consulting the states—was criticized by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The federal structure of the country will be undermined, according to the chief minister, who called the bill a ‘direct attack’ on it.

‘The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 will adversely impact pro- people electricity policies currently being implemented in states like Punjab,’ he said. ‘Through such nefarious designs, the Union government is weakening the foundations of the federal structure’ said the Chief Minister.

Despite protests from the opposition, who charged that it aimed to restrict state governments’ rights, a measure to modify the Electricity Act was submitted in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This would allow non-discriminatory open access to the distribution networks of power suppliers.

‘This is another attempt made by the central government to undermine the authority of the states. The union government should not consider the states as puppets,’ Punjab CM said. According to Bhagwant Mann, the states will not remain silent in the face of this attempt by the Indian government to weaken the federal nature of our democracy.