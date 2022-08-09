Body recovered of man who fell into waterfall in Kodaikanal

A 28-year-old man’s body was found today by a rescue team in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, August 2, the deceased fell into the roiling water while visiting the waterfalls close to Pullaveli. He was trying to acquire the perfect shot when he lost his balance.

The victim’s friend captured a video of him posing for pictures while perched on the brink of the rock. The footage also reveals that Ajay slipped and fell into the waterfall in a couple of seconds.

Rescue teams found the young man’s body on Tuesday, August 9, after a week-long search. He had been pushed aside in the waterfall’s surge.