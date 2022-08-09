Despite being down with dengue; Kangana Ranaut is busy on ‘Emergency’ | See pics

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has been diagnosed with dengue, but despite being ill, she is busy working on her film ‘Emergency’. Social media posts from the official handle of her production house Manikarnika Films revealed that Kangana has been working despite being unwell.

In the post, it is mentioned that Kangana has a ‘low white blood cell count and is suffering from high fever’. ‘When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion it’s madness…our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration’, the message read.

Get well soon our chief #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/D3WV9IAZFW — Manikarnika Films Production (@ManikarnikaFP) August 9, 2022

Kangana shared the post on her Instagram handle and thanked her team. She wrote, ‘Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit…thanks for the kind words’.

#KanganaRanaut is infected with dengue, still she's on the set of #Emergency. Such a passionate woman she is !! Kudos wishing her a very fast recovery, get well soon Mam ? pic.twitter.com/K4uQSUjdPs — KANGANAism (@Kanganaism) August 9, 2022

For the unversed, ‘Emergency’ revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Kangana is also directing the project. Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of ‘Emergency’.