Having been diagnosed as having vasculitis, Ashton Kutcher says he is glad to still be alive.

Vasculitis is an autoimmune condition that impairs a person’s ability to move, speak, and hear, as disclosed by Ashton Kutcher. During an appearance on ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,’ Kutcher revealed the discovery.

In a clip from the episode’s preview, Kutcher talks about the sickness that rendered him paralysed and unable to walk.

‘Like two years ago, I got this crazy, incredibly unusual form of vasculitis,’ Kutcher said in the interview. ‘It wiped out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.’

‘You don’t really appreciate it until it`s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I`m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I`m ever going to be able to walk again,’ added Kutcher.

Vasculitis, according to the Mayo Clinic, is an inflammation of the blood arteries. The blood vessel walls of the ‘rare’ autoimmune disease ‘may thicken, reducing the diameter of the pathway through the channel. Organ and tissue damage may result from reduced blood flow.’

Kutcher acknowledged that he felt ‘fortunate to be alive’ and that the diagnosis had given him a new outlook on life.

‘Life starts to become enjoyable the moment you begin to view your challenges as something that were created only for you, to provide you with what you require, am I right? You stop living beneath your difficulties and start surfing on top of them,’ he advised Bear Grylls.

Kutcher has experienced health issues in the past as well; he was twice given pancreatitis diagnoses after consuming too much carrot juice while preparing to play Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in the movie ‘Jobs.’

In an episode of ‘Hot Ones’ in 2019, Kutcher noted, ‘I learned that Steve Jobs drank a lot of carrot juice when researching his food and behavioural patterns. Consequently, I began consuming nothing but carrot juice throughout the day.’

Mila Kunis, the actor’s wife, asserted that he had minimised his experience. ‘He is playing it down. He was very foolish. He too, I believe, once consumed only grapes’ she spoke.