Huma Qureshi promotes body positivity while appearing on the cover of a magazine.

Huma Qureshi, a Bollywood actress, has long advocated for body positivity and frequently criticises online trolls for fat-shaming and body-shaming women. The diva recently offered her thoughts on the road of self-love, overcoming internal conflicts, and refusing to seek society’s approval in any manner or form on the cover of a magazine. Qureshi inspired many people by discussing her battles with weight and coping mechanisms.

The actress posed for the camera while wearing a black co-ord outfit that showed off her curves. She wore a black outfit and stilletoes that matched. She decided on gem-studded earrings as her accessories.

‘Presenting Bazaar India’s Body Issue with covergirl Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) in all her glory! This season, the actor celebrates herself and her body, unapologetically… In a special conversation, Huma shares her journey of self-love, dealing with internal battles, and not seeking society’s validation any longer,’ the caption read. Take a look!

In the caption, Qureshi also discussed the cover and expressed her feelings about it. Here is a quote from the magazine:

‘This Bazaar India cover is particularly compelling to me since it rejects the male gaze and emphasises more than just being attractive and sexy. Without giving in to that gaze or according to preconceived notions of what it should look like, it’s about enjoying my own body and womanhood.’

Qureshi’s next professional appearance will be in the upcoming second season of the political drama series Maharani. The series’ teaser is making the rounds on social media.

On 25th August, the web series will premiere on SonyLIV. In the show, Huma will portray the role of Bihar chief minister Rani Bharti. As Rani, she has vowed to tackle the goons in the series as violence is increasing in the state and she has to do something about it quickly.